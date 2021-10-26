MISSOULA, Mont. - Work on the water main on 14th Street is set to begin Wednesday, Oct. 27, and may last through Nov. 1 or 2.
According to a release from Department of Public Works & Mobility Communications Specialist Lori Hart, delivery of parts needed to complete the project has been delayed.
Detour signs will be in place, but drivers are advised to plan alternate routes on these days, if possible.
For more information or to view a detour map, visit the City's website at http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/2668/Water-Projects.