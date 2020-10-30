Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS 40 TO 45 MPH. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&