MISSOULA -- A new statewide organization is making sure Montana families are fed, by working with local farmers and ranchers.
15,000 lbs. of hamburger meet were delivered to the Montana Food Bank Network on Friday, something that wouldn't have happened without the Producer Partnership, and Sweet Grass County rancher, Dan Vollum.
Matt Pierson is the founder of the Producer Partnership, an organization working with local ranchers and farmers wanting to donate meat and connecting them to the MFBN who can distribute it statewide.
"When there's already people doing the work, then there's no need trying to reinvent that, so ours is just trying to help those guys out," Pierson said.
However, the Park County Rancher said that it's more than just delivering the meat.
"Well for us it was never about going out and handing hamburger out ourselves, it was about helping the people that are already doing all the work," Pierson said.
At the peak of the pandemic, the MFBN had to purchase ground beef for three times of what it would normally cost.
Chief Operations Officer for the Food Bank, Brent Weisgram, said the donation changes that.
"This single donation today, has a retail value that saved us enough money that we were able to buy a full semi-load of additional holiday turkeys, that otherwise we wouldn't have been able to," Weisgram said.
Pierson added that in a time of need, Montanans need to be there for each other.
"For us it's really important that we start to help ourselves instead of waiting around for others to come to our aid. It is about Montanans helping Montanans," Pierson said.
Right now, state and federal processing plants in Montana don't have any room to process the meat, so the Partnership is working with a federally inspected facility in North Dakota.
This way, the Food Bank can get the meat to families in need right away. They reserved 90 processing spots for this year alone, so if you are wanting to donate any animals, contact Matt Pierson at (406) 220-7223.
The cost to process the meat is over $22,750, paid for by the Producer Partnership. If you want to donate to the program you can donate on the Producer Partnership website, or on the Montana Food Bank Network's website.