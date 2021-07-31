Fire Mode
POLSON, Mont. - A 150-acre fire is burning in the Mission Mountains east Flathead lake, eight miles east of Polson. 

Evacuations have been prompted to homes near the fire on Highway 35. Lake County Sheriff's Department and local fire crews are handling evacuations.

The fire is believed to be human-caused, according to CSKT Division on Fire. Investigations are underway.

The fire, burning in steep, difficult terrain, is expected to grow throughout Saturday. 

B-2700 Road of of Highway 35 is closed.

You can call Division of Fire at 676-2550 with questions. 

