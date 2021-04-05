MISSOULA, Mont. - A search is underway for a missing 16-year-old girl last seen leaving home to meet up with friends in Missoula Friday night.
According to a Facebook post from the Missoula Police Department, Tyra Sepulveda, 16, was last seen leaving to meet friends at the Missoula Skate Park near Cregg Lane 7 p.m. Friday, April 2.
MPD said her guardian received a text from Tyra telling her she was okay early Saturday but has not heard from her since.
Tyra's guardian is worried about her welfare and a report was filed early Monday morning, MPD said.
Anyone who sees Tyra or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call officer Dan Kozlowski or officer Jim Johnson at (406) 552-6300.