UPDATE Sept. 10 7:42 a.m. - The 16-year-old girl who was killed outside of Missoula in a crash on Old Highway 10 has been identified.
The Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott is sending thoughts and prayers to the family of Lacie A. Cooper of Alberton who died Sept. 9.
The Montana Highway Patrol is still investigating the details around the incident.
MISSOULA - One 16-year-old female is dead after a crash on Old Highway 10 outside of Missoula.
The crash happened at 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday at mile marker 4.9 on Old Highway 10.
According to Montana Highway Patrol, two 16-year-olds were driving along the highway when the male driver thought that he hit something in the roadway. The female passenger then got out of the vehicle to check.
The driver thought the vehicle was in reverse but it was actually in drive, and the male driver hit the female passenger and stopped. He reversed off of the girl but she died.
MHP says alcohol, drugs, and speed are not factors in this incident.