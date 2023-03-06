MISSOULA, Mont. - The sixteenth annual Missoula Women's Fair is an event celebrating International Women's Day and Women's History Month in the University Center at the University of Montana campus March 11.

Located in the ballroom on third floor of the UC, the event will include The Dubbers Care Foundation and The LifeGuard Group raising awareness of their movements, face painting, massage and psychic readings provided by area specialists for $1 a minute.

A release from Marketplace Events said vendors will be offering items from essential to luxury for women and girls of all ages. The event will also be featuring dance and sports performances.

Attendees may have a chance to win $100 for walking through the door.

The event will take place Saturday, March 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the UC Ballroom located on the third floor of the University Center.