MISSOULA, Mont. - A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory is issued for a 19-year-old woman last seen Nov. 2.
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is searching for Elisabeth Bryanna Salazar. She reportedly left a house in Lolo, Montana on Nov. 2 with only her laptop and was last heard from at 2 p.m. that day through Facebook messenger.
Elisabeth is described as being five feet and one inch tall, weighing 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
There is concern for her safety and wellbeing.
If you have any information on Elisabeth's location, contact the MCSO at 406-728-0911 or dial 911.