RONAN, Mont. – According to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes' Division of Fire Management, two fires started Thursday afternoon by Sloan’s Bridge, 12 miles west of Ronan.
One of the fires is 20 acres in size and the second is 87 acres. CSKT Division of Fire says the fires are currently under investigation. There are 120 personnel working the two fires.
Right now there are no evacuation notices or structures that are threatened.
There are no road closures at this time, but fire crews are asking the public to avoid the area and adhere to the signs on Little Bitteroot Road.