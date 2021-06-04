MISSOULA -- A big milestone for Missoula County Public Schools as students crossed the stage for graduation.
Hundreds of seniors from Big Sky, Hell gate and Sentinel all got their diplomas on Saturday.
Washington Grizzly Stadium was full of excitement.
But, high school senior, Ukiah Belarde, said their year didn't start out that way.
"I was angry for a long time and just really questioning, why would this happen to us, why would this happen?" she said.
She shared feelings that most 2021 seniors had.
They started their senior year only going to school twice a week.
However, Belarde said they got used to the rhythm and found creative ways to keep it fun.
"It honestly just brought us so much closer together as a class and I couldn't be more thankful for that," she said.
Aside from the masks and socially distanced chairs, it was like any other graduation.
Hellgate's Principle, Judson Miller made that clear.
"Together, we will all ensure that the class of 2021 leaves us with the same impressive and unforgettable mastery and swagger they started with four years ago," Miller said.
Senior, Kincaide Calkin, said they've mastered adapting to anything that came their way.
"Be able to adapt to stuff and like, you'll be able to come through on top."
Senior Walker Winterburn agreed.
"Don't ever let anything stop you, even if it's a whole global pandemic, that can't stop you," he said.
The class of 2021 didn't let anything stop them.
They supported each other and pushed through, and now the celebration begins.
"I'm never going to forget this class," Belarde said.
Go Eagles, Knights and Spartans.