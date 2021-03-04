MISSOULA, Mont. - Organizers are holding the 2021 Missoula Marathon virtually in June due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a release from Run Wild Missoula, they tried to plan an in-person marathon with the Missoula City-County Health Department adapting to COVID-19 safety protocols, but realized that would not be possible in the current state of the pandemic.
“When we opened registration in October, we were cautiously optimistic that we would be able to return to large in-person events, and welcome participants from all 50 states and around the world for our 15th annual marathon weekend,” Race Director Ashley Cossairt said in the release. “As much as we want to see runners crossing the finish line in downtown Missoula and celebrating their accomplishment after a difficult year, we have come to realize that the time still isn’t right.”
The annual Missoula Marathon normally includes a marathon, half marathon, 5k, kids marathon, beer run and runner expo during the last weekend in June.
Run Wild Missoula's 2021 virtual marathon will include, according to the release:
- "A custom Runner Box delivered to your door with Missoula and Montana-specific goodies."
- "In-person pick up option for local residents."
- "Discounted registration for 2022."
“As part of the virtual event, we are delighted to send Missoula to participants with an innovative Runner Box to make their race experience as fun and interactive as possible,” Cossairt said in the release. “We hope that by sending a little bit of Missoula to them in 2021, they’ll be excited to experience all of Missoula in 2022.”
Organizers have informed registered participants of the change in plans via email and offered one week to ask for a refund or switch to a virtual option for no extra cost.