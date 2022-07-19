MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Police Department released their 2021 annual police report featuring crime statistics and new officer programs.

In 2021 the department reported 442 incidents of aggravated assault, in comparison to 2019 with 221 reported incidents. The report suggests that an increase in illicit drug use and domestic violence are leading contributors to the rise in cases of violent crime.

"We respond and utilize the resources here in Missoula so we can connect the people to what they need, whether that's mental health support or a criminal issue," said Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold.

The police department instituted the Reserve Officer Program to provide extra training for officers so they meet all public safety officer standards and training.

Arnold suggests to citizens to not hesitate to call for help if something is suspicious or if safety is a risk, but to also make sure you are aware of your surroundings and to lock your homes and cars.

You can read the full Annual Report here.