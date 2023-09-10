Missoula, Mont. - The public is invited to the 21st annual Never Forget Service will take place on Monday, September 11, 2023, in Rose Memorial Garden Park.

Event organizers are asking for help to set up 7,000 American flags. If you are interested, set-up will begin at 6:00PM, according to the press release sent by bluemountain@montana.com.

The procession of honor and color guards from Korean Memorial to Vietnam Memorial will go at 7:00 PM with the ceremony.

This event is to honor the men, women and children that died on September 11, 2001 in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Shanksville, Pennsylvania at the hands of terrorists.

"Flags honor those innocent civilians, military personnel, and first responders that died that day and afterwards defending our safety and freedom," according to the press release sent by bluemountain@montana.com.

Children and adults of all ages welcome, and bringing a lawn chair or blanket is encouraged.