MISSOULA - UPDATE: Police have cancelled the Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Eric Scott Chapman.
On behalf of the Missoula Police Department, the Montana Department of Justice says they have found Chapman and he is safe.
MISSOULA - The Missoula Police Department activated a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for a 25-year-old man last seen July 29.
According to the MEPA from the Montana Department of Justice, Eric Scott Chapman sent suicidal comments through text message and recently attempted death by suicide. MT DOJ says Chapman struggles with other mental health problems and there is concern for his safety.
Chapman is described as a white male, standing 5-feet 7-inches tall, weighing 150-pounds, has blue eyes and blond hair.
MT DOJ says he was last seen on the 1700 block of Cooley Street in Missoula Wednesday wearing blue jeans, a black jacket, black shoes and carrying a gray backpack.
His destination is uncertain.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts, is asked to call the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 or 9-1-1.