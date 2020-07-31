29-year-old Missoula artist opens wildlife animal in downtown

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES NEAR 100. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS, FLATHEAD/MISSION VALLEYS, WEST GLACIER REGION, KOOTENAI/CABINET REGION AND LOWER CLARK FORK REGION. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 PM MDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...HOT TEMPERATURES MAY CAUSE HEAT ILLNESSES TO OCCUR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. YOUNG CHILDREN AND PETS SHOULD NEVER BE LEFT UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES. TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHTWEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY! CALL 9 1 1. &&

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED FOR ASHLYNN EVE BASHAM. ASHLYNN HAS NOT BEEN FLOCATED AND IS BELIEVED TO HAVE LEFT MONTANA. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT THE TROY POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 295-4111 OR 911. THANK TOU FOR YOUR ASSISTANCE.