MISSOULA, Mont. - Three fishermen were rescued Friday afternoon after falling into the Clark Fork River west of Clinton.
While floating, the men hit a log that was across the river and fell in. Personal floatation devices were not in use at the time, the Missoula County Sheriff's Office reports.
With assistance from Missoula Rural Fire and Life Flight, Missoula County Search and Rescue was able to get the men out of the river.
Due to cold temperatures, two of the three men were transported by helicopter to Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula for further evaluation.
After this incident Missoula County Search and Rescue reminds everyone of the importance of using Personal Flotation Devices (PFD). A PFD should be always be worn while boating, and especially when boating in dangerous conditions such as cool water and air temperatures.