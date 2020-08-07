MISSOULA - Lolo National Forest shared an update on three small fires burning in the forest that started between Thursday and Friday.
All three fires are lightning-caused and LNF writes in a Facebook post more than 60 lightning strikes were recorded in the Rock Creek and Ninemile areas in the forest with minimal precipitation.
Valley of the Moon Fire
- The Valley of the Moon Fire is burning three to 4-miles south of interstate Interstate-90 west of Rock Creek. The fire is covering a quarter of an acre with no increase in size since Thursday.
- Crews tended to the fire and placed containment borders surrounding it Thursday and firefighters are working to put out smoldering hot spots, according to LNF. LNF says crews are anticipating the fire to be under control by the end of Friday.
Quigg Peak Fire
- The Quigg Peak Fire is located 23-miles south of I-90, 2-miles east of Rock Creek and west of Quigg Peak. It is currently a tenth of an acre.
- LNF says the fire is burning in steep, rugged terrain with dead and knocked-down timber. A helicopter will be dropping buckets of water over the fire, according to LNF. No structures are threatened.
Cougar Creek Fire
- The Cougar Creek Fire is located in the Cougar Creek drainage 23-miles south of Quigg Peak and 2-miles east of Rock Creek. The fire is covering about a tenth of an acre.
- LNF says the fire is burning in steep terrain in dead, knocked-over timber surrounded by boulder/rock scree fields. Crews dropped buckets of water over the fire by helicopter Thursday and will continue to again Friday, according to LNF. No structures are threatened.
LNF writes firefighters are monitoring the areas in the forest struck by lightning and are doing detection flights to locate new potential fires .