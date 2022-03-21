300 dog beds donated to shelters across Montana

MISSOULA -- Shelters across Montana just got cozier, thanks to a generous donor who sent 300 dog beds to shelters across the state, including Missoula.
The beds were sent to shelters in Billings, Bozeman, Great Falls, Butte and more.
Boxes were stacked up in the lobby of the Humane Society of Western Montana last week, all filled with brand-new dog beds.
The shelter's Executive Director, Marta Pierpoint, said they were shocked.
"It was a complete surprise. It wasn't someone I was familiar with our donors. I didn't know this gentleman; I hadn't asked for dog beds in particular so it was just this joyful moment," Pierpoint said.
The Humane Society in Missoula got 50 beds; more beds than any other shelter received.
The donor didn't want to be interviewed, but Pierpoint said he told her he came to adopt a dog from the shelter three years ago.
"And we had actually convinced him not to take the dog that he wanted because we were concerned it wouldn't get along with his little dachshund," she said.
He told her it was great advice, and ended up adopting a different dog. Now, the shelter is paying it forward.
"We took some to the Johnson Street Shelter, where there are many pets in need here in Missoula. And we will be taking some up to the Flathead Community when we are up there delivering some food and supplies next week," she said.
You may never know how your actions can impact someone, but in this case, they found out three years later with a generous donation.
"They were paying attention to this particular pet owner's needs and communicating well. So, I feel very proud of the staff and very proud of the shelter generally and just so grateful that someone just decided to reach out to us in this way. It just makes me very happy," she added.
