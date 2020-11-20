MISSOULA - Montana Department of Corrections is announcing the COVID-19 related death of a Montana State Prison inmate Friday.
According to a release from the DOC, the inmate was 62-years-old and they died at St. Patrick's Hospital in Missoula Wednesday, Nov. 18.
In accordance to the state law and out of protection for the inmate's and their family's privacy, the DOC will not release any further details on the death.
“The Montana Department of Corrections extends its condolences to this individual’s family and friends,” DOC Director Reginald D. Michael said in the release. “The department is deeply invested in the health and safety of inmates and is fully committed to providing the best care possible to patients throughout this global pandemic, and on a daily basis.
As of Friday, three total MSP inmates have died due to COVID-19 related complications. Currently there are 112 active COVID-19 cases within the Montana State Prison and 289 have recovered.
The DOC says in the release COVID-19 was first identified at MSP in mid-October.