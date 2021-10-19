MISSOULA, Mont. - A fire is burning 11 miles up the Miller Creek Road southeast of Missoula as of Monday afternoon, fire officials said Tuesday.
The Plant Creek Fire is located a quarter mile up the Plant Creek drainage on the west side of Plant Creek Road on the Missoula Ranger District, and it was reported just before 2:30 p.m. Monday.
A release from the U.S. Forest Service said in a release the fire increased from 12 acres to 40 acres overnight.
Nearby structures located within a quarter-mile south of the fire are considered threatened, but the U.S. Forest Service said there are no evacuations at this time.
“This late-season wildfire is evidence that fires can still start and spread rapidly even in mid-October,” Jen Hensiek, Missoula district ranger, said in the release. “We thank our partners for the coordinated interagency response as we continue to suppress this fire and we urge all to use caution and recreate responsibly.”
Crews are working on setting up a containment line surrounding the eastern and southern flanks of the fire north of Miller Creek Road.
The fire is burning actively on the west flank of the fire, and Tuesday's forecast has warm, dry and breezy conditions. However, firefighters are anticipating cool and wet conditions later this week.
Smoke may be visible from Missoula, the Missoula Valley, areas of I-90, Highway 93, areas of the Bitterroot Valley and the Miller Creak area.
Plant Creek Road is temporarily closed due to heavy firefighting traffic. Firefighters ask people drive carefully on Miller Road to provide crews space and time to battle the fire.