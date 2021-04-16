44th Annual International Wildlife Film Festival Kicks Off

MISSOULA, Mont. - This year, the International Wildlife Film Festival will be a mix of virtual viewings and outdoor screenings, allowing people to take part from wherever.
The festival will showcase 65 films. All these films will be available on a virtual catalog April 17 - May 15.
This isn't as many films as they normally showcase, but Carrie Richer, the artistic director, said they wanted to connect deeper with filmmakers.
"We really want to life the films up and make sure that everybody hears about each particular film," Richer said. "They're really stunning and I know that everybody will enjoy them. We didn't want any of the films to fall through the cracks."
Viewers in Missoula will have the chance to actually go to the movies. The festival will have outdoor screenings of films at the Roxy Garden and Ogren Park. New this year, there'll also be pop-up installations around town. Throughout the festival, films will be projected onto the University of Montana's Forestry Building, First Montana Bank downtown and under the Caras Park tent.
To kick off the festival, there'll be a film tribute to past Wild-Walk Parades premiered at the Roxy Garden with live music and popcorn on April 17.
For a full break down of the festival, click here.