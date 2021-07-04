MISSOULA, Mont. - It can't be fourth of July in Missoula without the 4th at the Fort, an event making its comeback this year after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic.
A day filled with jam packed fun at the fort and locals couldn't be more excited to be bringing something like this back to Missoula. Locals soaked in the excitement with food, games, and even including a petting zoo.
An amazing turnout from friends and family ringing in the holiday weekend... And folks at the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula, like volunteer Steve Bixby who work months out putting all this together for the community couldn't be more excited to be back on their stomping grounds.
"This is something we can do to give back to Missoula and this is the county museum, get things out here to the people and show things to the people, this is so important to get folks out here and have them explore and learn a little bit about the history of here," said Bixby
All profits from today's event will be returned back to the land, restoring historical landmarks throughout Fort Missoula.
"It's a big deal for the museum to be able to do this and to get people out here again... One of the things I think is neat about this event is noticing all the kids that are out here, I really enjoy that this is such a fun place to come and enjoy, and I just think the Missoula ground are just something so special." said Bixby.
Other locals are hope to bring back even social interaction fun by this time next year.