53rd annual Kyiyo pow wow celebration returns to UM

MISSOULA, Mont. - The 53rd Annual Kyiyo Pow Wow Celebration returned to the University of Montana, and group organizers say the road to bringing this celebration back didn't come easy.

Even with some minor financial setbacks, Kyiyo group organizer Brianna Maxwell, a descendent of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians tells me they weren't going to have this stop them from celebrating festivities and bringing awareness to this year's message.

"Just come to expect a lot of dancing and singing, it's a celebration. This year specifically we’re theming our pow wow as ‘every child matters’ to honor boarding school victims and the legacy it’s had on all our families,” said Maxwell.

The two-day public event dedicated space for all Montanans to come and connect with Native American history that's happened to our community members, and take back those experiences that were once deprived of them.

"My great-grandfather went to boarding school. I know some of our other members, their grandparents went to boarding school. Basically, the U.S government permitted missionaries to go out and force Native American children to go to see these boarding schools where they would be essentially stripped of their culture and ties to their family,” said Maxwell.

Maxwell hopes after the celebration, attendees have the same spirit moving forward.

"Remind ourselves to get reconnected to our culture especially those who have lost that through that experience,” said Maxwell.

Student organizers hope future committees carry on the same determination to bring more traditions for the next generations to come to preserve their long-standing tribal history.