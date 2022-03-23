56% of Missoula workforce near retirement

MISSOULA, Mont. - The pandemic sparked labor shortages across nearly all aspects of life. Additional data now shows more upcoming challenges as baby boomers retire.
The Missoula Economic Partnership reports Missoula's total workforce is 61,531. 34,492 of those are categorized as retiring soon, meaning they're 55 years or older.
That's 56% of Missoula's workforce.
Grant Kier, president and CEO of Missoula Economic Partnership, said these numbers are something they've monitored since before COVID-19.
Then when the pandemic hit, the national retirement rate nearly doubled.
According to Kier, the percentage of people retiring soon here in Missoula is actually slightly lower for a town of this size because of the university.
He explained why it's still a significant issue.
“If we think our labor shortages are only because of COVID, we’re missing a really important part of what’s happening in our community," Kier said. "It means we are in for a strain. We’ve really got to be focused in as a community on what we can do to attract and retain good talent here, so that we have the workers that our business can use to continue to grow and succeed in Missoula."
To help prepare for changing demographics, MEP works with both the university and local employers to, one, make sure students are learning the most relevant skills, and two, help fill job openings quickly.
One business that's adapting is Clearwater Credit Union.
Robert Farmer, senior vice president of people solutions, said they're improving recruitment and retention by making job postings easier to find, adjusting wages and being flexible.
“We’ve had several coworkers have a childcare issue, so working through that with them," Farmer said. "We’ve had a handful of schedule change requests, so trying to meet employees where they are, and really being flexible has helped.”
The company also prepares for retirements as soon as they're notified, starting as early as two years before the person retires, he added.
The Missoula Economic Partnership said it will be a hard push for the next decade to get jobs filled in Montana.
The partnership will continue to focus on these challenges at the Big Sky Business Insight Summit in May.
