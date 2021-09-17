MISSOULA, Mont. - A Missing Endangered Person Advisory (MEPA) has been issued by Missoula police for a 59-year-old woman.
Kathy Williams is described as being white, 5 feet 6 inches tall, with brown eyes and gray hair. She was last seen wearing a light-colored jean jacket and jean skirt, carrying a large, orange purse in Downtown Missoula.
Kathy reportedly as mental health issues and is not taking her medications.
If you have any information on Kathy's whereabouts, call the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300.