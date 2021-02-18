MISSOULA, Mont. - A 62-year-old bicyclist died, after being hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Stephens Avenue and East Bickford Street in Missoula.
Montana Highway Patrol responded to reports of a crash at approximately 10:12 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12.
MHP Officer Guy Baker said a vehicle traveling northeast on Stephens Avenue struck the bicyclist at the intersection. Officer Baker said the bicyclist was transported to Providence St. Patrick Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.