850+ seniors graduate from Missoula County Public High Schools

High school students from Hellgate, Sentinel and Big Sky reunited after months apart to walk separately, but together, in graduation ceremonies at Washington-Grizzly stadium on Friday.
Dressed in their cap and gowns, wearing face masks and sitting six feet apart, the Missoula County Public Schools graduation ceremonies started at 9 a.m. with Hellgate High.
There are 250 seniors in Hellgate's class of 2020, with 230 of them walking in the ceremony, according to MCPS Communications Director Hatton Littman said.
Sophia Wallace, one of the grads, said it was bittersweet to see her classmates after months apart.
"It makes me kinda sad, but it's also a really good experience and fun at the same time because I get to be reunited with all these people," Wallace said.
At noon, Sentinel High School seniors came marching in their school colors of purple and gold. 278 Sentinel seniors graduated with their diploma.
Caden Paulson said seeing classmates he's known since he was five was the cherry on top to graduating.
"It's really awesome, you go to elementary school with kids and you get to know them, and it's awesome to see them again at graduation," Paulson said.
At 3:00 in the afternoon, Big Sky students lined up for the final graduation ceremony of the day. 245 seniors took part in the ceremony.
Isis ball says she's ready to move onto the next chapter.
"I'm ready to walk out and say I'm finally graduated high school student," Ball said.
According to Littman, MCPS gave out more than 850 diplomas, including students from Willard Alternative High School and Seeley-Swan High School.