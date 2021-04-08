MISSOULA, Mont. - Living trees were illegally chopped down in the Bass Creek Recreation Area on the Stevensville Ranger District of the Bitterroot National Forest (BNF), BNF reported Thursday.
According to a Facebook post from BNF, nine living Ponderosa Pine trees and a sign post were chopped down and cleared up Bass Creek.
Illegally chopping trees in BNF could result in citations and fines up to $5,000. Permits for personal use of firewood only allow chopping down dead trees or clearing of downed trees. Collecting firewood is banned in established recreation areas such as, campgrounds, picnic areas, boat launches, and trailheads.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Stevensville Ranger Station at 406-777-5461.
This incident is under investigation.
We are disappointed to again have to report illegal activity occurring at the Bass Creek Recreation Area on the...Posted by Discover Bitterroot National Forest on Thursday, April 8, 2021