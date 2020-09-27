MISSOULA- A small fire broke out in a common area of the Southgate mall Sunday morning.
The Missoula Fire Department said the fire started in a car on display at the central clock court. Firefighters quickly gained control of the fire however, the vehicle would re-ignite randomly. Crews soon discovered that the vehicle involved was electric and still plugged in to a floor outlet. Once unplugged, the fire was completely extinguished.
The mall was hosting their annual Western Montana Car Club Expo but the fire canceled todays activities.
A Southgate Mall will be closed all day Sunday to clean up water damage and will reopen Monday at 11.