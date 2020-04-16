A Carousel for Missoula vandalized Wednesday night

MISSOULA, Mont. - A Carousel for Missoula says it was vandalized Wednesday night after two of the large mirrors on the outside of the carousel building were broken.
The business says it believes teenagers are responsible after an eyewitness allegedly told police they saw teenagers throwing rocks. The business says police were unable to locate the suspects at this time.
"We are saddened that anyone feels the need to destroy the property of another, and particularly unhappy that this happened at a time when we are closed and just trying to manage until we can start earning our keep again," the business stated in a Facebook post. "The replacement windows will cost just short of $1700. Please keep watch over your kids and keep them home where they will be safe and cannot cause harm to others."