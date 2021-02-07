St. Regis - Two people are dead and a third is being treated at the hospital after a murder suicided shooting in St. Regis Saturday night.
Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth said just before 5 p.m. Saturday night they received a call from a woman who came home to find out her son and two grandchildren have been shot in their house just north of St. Regis.
The suspect, and father of the two kids, 37-year-old Anthony Dascher, was pronounced dead at the scene along with his 7-year-old son. The 4-year-old son was taken to Mineral County Hospital, then transported to St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula where they were air lifted to Spokane. He is currently on life support.
"The investigation is still ongoing but it appears all that were involved with the shooting were on scene." Sheriff Mike Toth said.
There is no threat to the public at this time as the incident is being ruled a murder suicide.
the Department of Criminal Investigation and Missoula County Sheriff's Office have been assisting in the investigation. Crews were on scene until 6 a.m. Sunday.
This story was update on Sunday at 5:45 p.m. with new information from the Mineral County Sheriff.