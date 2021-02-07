Weather Alert

The following message is transmitted at the request of the Forest Service West Central Montana Avalanche Center Missoula MT ...The Forest Service West Central Montana Avalanche Center Missoula MT has continued a Backcountry Avalanche Warning... * WHAT...The avalanche danger is HIGH. * WHERE...Central and southern Bitterroot, Rattlesnake, southern Missions, and southern Swan Mountains near Seeley Lake MT. * WHEN...In effect until 7 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...New snow, weak layers in the snowpack, and strong winds are creating very dangerous avalanche conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Avalanches may run long distances and can run into mature forests, valley floors, or flat terrain. Avoid avalanche path runout zones. Consult http://www.missoulaavalanche.org for more detailed information. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of any Avalanche Center. &&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. Banded snow showers that create short bursts of intense snow are possible. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Banded snow showers could further reduce visibility and make travel very difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&