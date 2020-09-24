MISSOULA – The Bureau of Land Management’s Missoula Field Office is seeking the public’s opinion on a proposed $5-million project to improve over 5 miles of Johnsrud Road.
“With driver safety one of the BLM’s top priorities, there is currently a need to improve the condition of Johnsrud Road,” Missoula Field Manager Wendy Warren said.
The Proposed Action, in the Environmental Assessment, is to improve 5.7 miles of road along the Lower Blackfoot River corridor from Johnsrud Park to Whitaker Bridge. The approximately $5,085,000 project proposes to pave the road and access into the day-use areas and campground, widen two narrow spots, narrow wide spots down to 20 feet, replace concrete jersey barriers with guardrails, add gravel to some pullouts and remove or trim select vegetation for vehicle sight distance. The new speed limit will be 30 mph.
But that isn't the only option.
"There are three alternatives the proposed action to pave it, the other alternative action is to gravel it, or we can choose no action where we won't do anything," Warren said.
Approximately one-third of the Missoula BLM’s annual maintenance budget is spent on the road, she added.
Located along the popular Blackfoot River, Johnsrud Road spans 5.7 miles and provides access to four river day-use sites, the Whitaker Bridge boat launch, and Thibodeau Campground. About 40,000 people access the Lower Blackfoot River Corridor annually for hunting, fishing, camping, mountain biking, hiking, and river-related recreation.
To comment on the proposal, email BLM_MT_Missoula_FO@blm.gov or mail in your opinion to 3255 Fort Missoula Road, Missoula, MT 59804.
Be sure to include your address, phone number, or email address.