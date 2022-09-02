A guide to Griz Morning for the 2022 season

MISSOULA, Mont. - Griz football will kick off its season against Northwestern State Saturday afternoon. Thousands of fans are expected to fill the stands with what could be a potential record-breaking year.

As of 7 a.m. Thursday morning, Grizzly Athletics had sold 18,135 season tickets.

It's the first time the university has sold more than 18,000 season tickets since 2012, Eric Taber, director of communications for Grizzly Athletics, explained. The record set in 2009 is 18,662 season tickets sold.

This means fans can expect either near sellouts, if not full sellouts, for all of the games this year.

Taber provided context for how big of a deal these numbers are. In comparison, Boise State announced selling 17,548 season tickets in 2021, San Diego State reported 12,500 season tickets sold this year, and Appalachian State, a former FCS team now competing in the Sun Belt, reported selling out of season tickets at 11,000 tickets sold. These numbers come from a Sports Business Journal report in July.

“There’s really no place in the country like Washington-Grizzly Stadium and that’s because of the crowd we pack in there," Taber said. "Like I said, the students really bring the energy and everyone else in that stadium just feeds off it, including the players. It’s one of the best home-field advantages in all of college football. We have a great winning percentage in that stadium and the fans are the reason why.”

With the high volume of ticket sales paired with the construction on campus, here are some tips for fans to have a successful Griz Morning.

First, the tailgating scene is going to look a bit different this fall with construction of the Montana Museum of Art and Culture still going on in the large parking lot near the Adams Center.

However, the good news is construction shouldn't impact most people and the people it does have already been notified, Taber said.

For the rest of fans, it means they might have to walk a bit farther to get to will call. Traffic could also be more backed up, he added.

For getting into the game, Taber predicted lines should move quicker this year.

With large attendance expected, however, fans can help things go smoothly by being prepared. Ensure you have your mobile ticket downloaded, phone is charged and continue to follow the clear bag policy. More game day information can be found here.

Taber couldn't predict how long it lines are expected to take, but advised fans to start heading in 45 minutes prior to game time to make it inside in time for kick-off.

With hot temperatures forecasted for Saturday, Griz staff are encouraging all fans to stay hydrated.

Fans can bring in a sealed clear water bottle or an empty reusable water bottle.

Water fountains can be found throughout the stadium.

The Griz will kick off against Northwestern State at 1 p.m.