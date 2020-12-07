A new learning hub opens in East Missoula is giving kids free access to homework help.
The YMCA of Missoula has teamed up with the Missoula County Public School to bring this new program to life.
"This is really a great community space for those around us, schools are such an important part to connected kids to resources and these days we are seeing a disconnect," YMCA's Senior Youth Development Director Nicole Martin said.
After seeing that disconnect the YMCA came up with the idea to add a learning hub to their programs at mount jumbo elementary using cares act funding to get it started.
"I like to think of it as a kids version of a café where you are going to a coffee shop and its not a time to be social with those around you," Martin said, "you are staying in your spot and able to get internet access and being able to focus on the work you are supposed to get done."
Open Monday through Friday 11 to 1 kids will get free access to Wi-Fi, computers and tablets, homework help, and even food.
"We are partnering with Missoula County Public Schools so all kids under 18 can stop by and get lunch," Martin said.
Creating a community space dedicated to learning.
"It is really essential that kids have a space that are conducive to learning and sometimes our homes are not set up for that," Martin said.
The learning lab is free to kids in 3rd to 12th grade and no pre registration is required, all students need is their home work and a mask.