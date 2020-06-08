Monday was a special day for Caden Hedahl, AKA Squish, a 3-year-old battling cancer, family and friends gathered together for his special surprise.
"He likes me!" Squsih shouts as his mom helps him hold his new bunny he named blueberry.
Its not every day the fire department shows up at your front door, let alone with a present
"He was ecstatic 'fire trucks!' and it took him a moment to register that the bunnies were his," Squish's Mom Mia Hedahl said.
"It took him a minuet to realize there were bunnies there too," His dad, Travis Hedahl added.
Monday's surprise was apart of the families welcome home party. Over the last year Squish and his family have been in Colorado where Squish has been battling stomach cancer.
For a while he was in remission, but recent scans show the cancer has spread to the rest of his body and is now terminal, so his family wanted to give Squish something special.
"Back in Colorado we had a very special friend who was a 3-year-old boy who passed away in January, his name was Paxton, and their family got bunnies for their little girl. Squish climbed into the bunny cage and he just loved on them and they loved on him." Mia said, "it was immediately clear what we needed."
A family friend was able to find not just one, but three bunnies for Squish and his brothers.
"It was so sweet I met [the owner] and the bunnies and she didn't want any money for them she just wanted to donate them which I thought was very sweet," Jamie Miller said.
"Its awesome to see the community come together," Travis said, "We have been really blessed by everyone we know."
While Squish is one of a kind, his diagnosis is a battle being faced by families all across the country.
"National funding only has four percent of all cancer research fund so there are no cures and for our little guy, protocols for him haven't changed in 20 years," Mia explains, "We need people to know our children matter, we are worth more than four percent."
Last summer The Zootown Kids Triathlon doubled as a fundraiser for Squish's family, they say they are so grateful for everything Missoula has done for them.