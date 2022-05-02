MISSOULA -- Missoula County's School and Special District Elections are taking place on Tuesday, May 3.

Ballots are due back to the Election Office located at 140 North Russell Street by 8 pm. on Tuesday. Polling places will not be open.

On Monday, Elections Administrator, Bradley Seaman, said staff and volunteers spent the day verifying signatures, processing ballots and making sure every ballot cast was counted.

"At this point in time, we have the secrecy envelopes tracked on corresponding forms and we're opening all of those, flattening those ballots out, so that starting tomorrow afternoon, we can count all those votes," Seaman said.

Seaman said there's more interest in this school board trustee election compared to those in recent years.

"Most every election has multiple candidates, and so instead of having candidates elected by acclamation or vacancy on the school boards, they're going to the ballot. And that's kind of new and unique. We normally have one or two trustee district elections. We have quite a few for this upcoming election," he said.

He said their highest priority is accuracy.

"That accuracy is so critical and what we do here is we go through so many checks and double checks to make sure we've received them in, we're tracking them through this process, [so] that we can be so confident in our election results," he said.

There is still same-day voter registration, so on Election Day, you can register to vote, move from one county to another county or from one precinct to a new area.

This is an all-mail election, but there will be multiple drive through drop-off locations open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Bonner Elementary School, 9045 Hwy. 200

Clinton Elementary School, 20359 E. Mullan Road

Frenchtown Fire Station, 16875 Marion St.

Hellgate Elementary School, 2385 Flynn Lane

Lolo Elementary School, 11395 Hwy. 93 S.

Missoula County Elections Center, 140 N. Russell St. (drive-thru)

Missoula County Fairgrounds, 1101 South Ave. W. (drive-thru)

Seeley Lake Elementary School, 200 School Lane

Target Range Elementary School, 4095 South Ave. W.

Ballots for the upcoming Federal Primary Election on June 7 will be mailed out on May 13th.