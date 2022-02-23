MISSOULA, Mont. - The Big Sky Documentary Film Festival may be winding down, but there's still a whole lot more to see with 'After Antarctica' premiering here in Montana.
The film follows the journey of polar explorer Will Steger as he travels through the coldest continent on earth, witnessing the changes happening to these environments.
Now, 33 years later, he heads out again, known as the first and last person in history to do so. Filmmakers of the film, producer Sebastian Zeck and director Tasha Van Zandt shared what audiences can take away from watching the film.
"On a personal level especially in this time in the world and facing the climate crisis and all the changes that are happening is one lesson we've carried with us from will is that in life although we can't always control that change itself we can really change our response and I think there's a lot of hope to be had in that and hopefully we can all see that we can be stewardess of these places," said Van Zandt.
'After Antarctica' premieres tomorrow night at the Wilma Theatre, click here to reserve your seat. If can't make the screening, you can also stream it online by clicking here.
