MISSOULA, Mont. - There were multiple reports of an aggressive bear in the 1600 block of Madeline Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Friday, an alert from the University of Montana said.
The alert said the bear was growling and going through trash bins in the area south of UM Mountain Campus.
Police found the bear and were able to get it to move on but they are worried about its behavior.
Fish & Game were informed of the bear and police are urging people to avoid the area and stay bear aware.
The UM Police Department asks people call (406) 243-4000 or 9-1-1 if they come across a bear.