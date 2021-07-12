MISSOULA, Mont. - Air Quality Alerts are in effect for several counties in western Montana the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) reports.
As of Monday morning, air quality is at levels “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” in Frenchtown, Hamilton and Butte, and is “Unhealthy” in Missoula according to the DEQ.
Around noon, an inversion should break, which will lift the smoke in valleys.
“The surface and transport winds are pretty light today, so smoke from nearby fires won’t be exiting the region with much speed and there’s a decent chance we’ll see smoke in the valleys later this afternoon thanks to atmospheric mixing,” the DEQ said in a release. “When the skies are clear, the up and down air movement we see in the afternoons is a good thing - it rids us of overnight and morning smoke. Unfortunately, if the skies are full of smoke, that mixing can pull overhead smoke down to ground level.”
Breezes in the afternoon will have a northwestern component, likely bringing smoke from the Deep Lookout Mountain Fire, which is part of the West Lolo Complex, into Missoula County.
The DEQ says if you notice mountain tops are getting progressively hazier, and the haze is “oozing” downwards, that is a sign the air quality is about to drop.