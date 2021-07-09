FRENCHTOWN, Mont. - In the last few days we've seen wildfire some from Idaho creep into the valleys in Western Montana.
Residents of Frenchtown and Seeley Lake have seen some of the worst of it so far and with new fires popping up in our own state, there's no telling when we'll get relief.
Air quality continues to fluctuate especially those groups with pre-existing health conditions, a few things to keep an eye-on: wildifire behavior, wind, and those dry conditions we're seeing right now. Air Quality Specialist with Missoula County Department of Health, Sarah Coefield shares all thqat could affect the air in our areas heading into the weekend.
"When we have this north western component to those upper level wind directions we can expect to see some smoke come our way we'll just have to see what happens with those fires, how much they take off, how much smoke they produce, " said Coefield.
And with fire season showing no signs of slowing down, they're a few things to keep an eye on.
"It's important to be aware of conditions, look outside pay attention to air quality monitors if you have one nearby and when you notice it's starting to get a little smoky outside, if you can't see the mountains anymore trees on the mountains, if it smells really smoky," said Coefield.
And while we're in these summer months, many of us find ourselves outside, but you're recommended to enjoy with caution.
"If you have to be outside in the smoke, take it easy on yourself, reduce your activity level, slow your role a little bit because when you're breathing really heavily and exhileraing yourself you're just sucking in more of that hallucinate into your body, where it's bad news," said Coefield.
Air quality conditions are updated every hour for the state. We are tracking those conditions on our weather page, you can check on that before you head outside.