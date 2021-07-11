MISSOULA, Mont. - Air quality is expected to reach, or has recently reached, levels that are “unhealthy for sensitive groups” or are “unhealthy” within the next day in Mineral, Missoula, Ravalli and Sanders Counties.
The reduced air quality is a result of smoke caused by wildfires burning in Montana and Idaho the Montana Department of Health and Human Services said in an update.
Smoke is expected to increase in the counties along the Idaho border throughout Sunday.
“When air quality is unhealthy, active children and adults, and people who have a chronic condition, such as asthma or another respiratory disease, or cardiovascular disease, should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion,” the release says.
When air quality is unhealthy, DPHHS and DEQ encourage Montanans and visitors to consider the following tips to protect their health:
- Before heading outside for any physical activity, check for air quality updates and pay attention to any hazardous air quality advisories. Air quality information is updated regularly at: TodaysAir.mt.gov
- When wildfires occur, continue to monitor DEQ’s site for changes in air quality.
- Pay attention to visibility. How far can you see in the distance? Looking at visibility can help estimate air quality.
- If the air quality is poor, limit outdoor activities and keep your indoor air clean by keeping all doors and windows shut and setting any air conditioning units to recirculate indoor air.
- Consider using HEPA air cleaners indoors to reduce overall smoke exposure.
- Maintain an adequate supply of food and medication (more than five days).
- If you have a chronic lung or heart condition, check with your health care providers before the fire season about precautions to take during smoke events.
- Do not perform any activities that will add to indoor pollution.
- Use the air recirculate feature in vehicles when possible.
- If traveling, be aware of the air quality in the area and have a back-up plan.
- For information about how to protect your health during wildfire season, go to dphhs.mt.gov/airquality