MISSOULA, Mont. - Residents are being encouraged to take precautions to protect their lungs as the air quality in Frenchtown and Seeley Lake in Missoula County have reached a level “unhealthy for sensitive groups” in the past 24 hours.
Active children and adults, and people who have a chronic condition, such as asthma or another respiratory disease, or cardiovascular disease, should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion when air quality is unhealthy according to a release from the DEQ.
The release says exposure to wildfire pollutants can irritate lungs, cause inflammation, alter immune function and increase susceptibility to respiratory infections, including COVID-19.
“Respiratory symptoms such as dry cough, sore throat and difficulty breathing are common to both wildfire smoke exposure and COVID-19,” the DEQ said in a release. “If you are experiencing severe symptoms, such as difficulty breathing or chest pain, you should seek prompt medical attention by calling 911 or calling ahead to the nearest emergency facility.”
When air quality is unhealthy, DPHHS and DEQ encourage Montanans and visitors to consider the following tips to protect their health:
- Before heading outside for any physical activity, check for air quality updates and pay attention to any hazardous air quality advisories. Air quality information is updated regularly at: TodaysAir.mt.gov
- When wildfires occur, continue to monitor DEQ’s site for changes in air quality.
- Pay attention to visibility. How far can you see in the distance? Looking at visibility can help estimate air quality.
- If the air quality is poor, limit outdoor activities and keep your indoor air clean by keeping all doors and windows shut and setting any air conditioning units to recirculate indoor air.
- Consider using HEPA air cleaners indoors to reduce overall smoke exposure.
- Maintain an adequate supply of food and medication (more than five days).
- If you have a chronic lung or heart condition, check with your health care providers before the fire season about precautions to take during smoke events.
- Do not perform any activities that will add to indoor pollution.
- Use the air recirculate feature in vehicles when possible.
- If traveling, be aware of the air quality in the area and have a back-up plan.
- For information about how to protect your health during wildfire season, go to dphhs.mt.gov/airquality
The DEQ will post smoke forecasts during times when smoke is causing air quality impacts to social media and on TodaysAir.mt.gov by clicking on the “Wildfire Smoke Outlook” link.