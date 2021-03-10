MISSOULA — With warmer weather on the way and more summer trips starting to get booked, the Missoula International Airport is expecting to see more passengers coming through the Garden City.
The airport has the ability to sustain larger than expected crowds with the addition of multiple new non-stop flights and a new terminal in the works.
Airport Director, Cris Jensen, said they've recently seen the parking lots filling up, something they haven't seen in a while.
"It does appear that passengers are coming back, and we know the summer is going to be busy. There's going to be a lot of seats in the market, so we expect that maybe we won't be at 100% of normal, but we'll probably be about 70% or 80%," Jensen said.
Missoula's airport is running about 50%-60% normal capacity, still slightly about the national average.
Jensen said they're mainly seeing leisure travelers who are taking advantage of the low fares.
"I think destinations that have big outdoor areas, national parks, whether it's Montana or maybe Wyoming, places like that tend to be doing a little better than the business dominated markets," he said.
Dakota Mersino is a leisure traveler from California who came to recreate on Montana's mountains.
"I'm going to go snowboarding at Whitefish and Big Sky and I'm looking forward to it. This is my first time ever in Missoula and the view from the airplane was pretty nice coming in," Mersino said.
With non-stop service now offered to and from San Fransisco, San Jose, LA and Orange County, there's more of an incentive to visit the state. The airport recently added Portland to the list of non-stop flights too.
"Looking forward, we'll have even more seats in the market during this summer. We'll have somewhere in the neighborhood of about 75,000 seats per month for the June, July, August, time frame," Jensen said.
Jensen said about a year ago, they were seeing around 40 passengers a day, compared to their highest day recently where they saw around a 1,000.
