Airport preps for record high travel numbers with terminal expansion

MISSOULA, Mont. - As tourism season approaches, the Missoula Airport expects some busy months ahead all while they are wrapping up construction for the new terminal.

For this calendar year, the Missoula Airport expects to hit its 2019 record high travel numbers, with 453,000 people expected to fly out of the airport.

Staff will be moving everything including their beloved bear statue into the new building.

Airport Director Brian Ellestad confirms they're fully staffed for the tourism rush, however, just like any other airport, they must work alongside multiple agencies to bring in as much help as they can, even if it presents some challenges.

"Part of it is we don't have control over airline staffing or TSA staffing. We don't do the hiring we mainly have control over our own airfield, even the control tower, we don't have control over their staff we are our own separate entity just like a small city,” said Ellestad.

You're still asked to remain patient during this transition with people new to the job and with the airport relocating services for tourists, some of which may be outside, temporarily.

“We'll have a whole new experience for our arriving and departing passengers as we transition out of our old building into our new building part of it will be a new rental car area a new remote rental care area,” Ellestad said.

Another important change will be the baggage check-in system where airline employees will be trained to take and check in bags for you at a remote TSA checkpoint.

With the finishing touches being made, Ellestad says, “We still have a lot of loose ends to clean up right now so it will still be a work in progress, but we'll be ready.”

The new terminal is expected to open next Wednesday, so you're strongly encouraged to have all your flight information before flying out of the airport to assure everything for your flight runs smoothly.