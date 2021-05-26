With the CDC announcing those who are vaccinated can travel again, many are expected to take to the air for the first time in a long time this Memorial Day Weekend.
AAA is predicting 37 million Americans will be traveling Friday through Sunday. So, as you are packing you bags for the weekend here's what you should be prepared for at the airport.
"I expect it to be much busier than 2020," Missoula International Airport Acting Director Brian Ellestad said, "To date Mother's Day was the busiest travel nationally this year and Missoula was in that same boat."
When you get to the airport you may notice the MSO has added additional staff, and the air lines are doing the same. That's because over the holiday weekend the airport expects to see 1,400 - 1,600 travelers a day. While that's a lot, it's not a record.
"I don't expect this to be a record year like 2019 but I do expect it to be a busy summer and it will be great for our economy and our area to get back to normal at some point." Ellestad said.
As you roll up to the check-in desk remember the FAA still requires face masks in all airports and on all flights, regardless of your vaccination status.