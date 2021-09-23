MISSOULA, Mont. - Former Vice President Al Gore is scheduled to speak during the "A Climate Conversation" Oct. 28 as a part of the University of Montana’s Max S. Baucus Institute's annual speaker series.
“It’s exciting to have someone with the expertise of former Vice President Gore come speak to Montanans about a really important issue,” Sam Panarella, director of the UM institute and a professor in the University’s Blewett School of Law, said in UM's release. “He’s been on the front lines of getting the word out about climate change long before most people were talking about it in such a public way.
The Baucus Institute's speaker series puts forward topics such as economic development, foreign policy and politics to Montana for public discourse. This year's theme is today's climate, both environmental and political.
Gore served as vice president of the United States from 1993 to 2001, wrote the book “An Inconvenient Truth: The Planetary Emergency of Global Warming and What We Can Do About It” in 2006. That year, it was made into an Academy Award-winning documentary. He won a Nobel Peace Prize with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change in 2007.
Max Baucus, a friend of Gore's, according to UM's release, served as Montana's U.S. senator from 1978 to 2014, and served as the U.S. ambassador to China from 2014 to 2017. UM's release said he sponsored the 1990 Clean Air Act Amendments, and spearheaded wildland protection along the Rocky Mountain Front.
“As an institute, one of our main areas of focus is climate change,” Panarella said in the release. “We have the Baucus Climate Scholars Program, which gets students on the ground working on climate change issues and solutions.
“My hope with this talk is to increase the velocity and amount of conversation around the issue of climate change,” he said in the release, “and perhaps introduce it to Montanans who haven’t thought very much about it or who have thought about it but are looking for more and better information. This is a good educational opportunity.”
Organizers are hosting the event via Zoom at 7 p.m. Oct. 28. The event is free, and those who wish to attend must register in advance.