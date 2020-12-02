MISSOULA -- This week, 12 counties officially got on board to advocate for the return of passenger rail across Southern Montana.
Missoula County lead the way to re-introducing passenger rail in the Spring of 2020, when they asked 12 counties to join the Authority.
Missoula County Commissioner, Dave Strohmaier, said that on Monday, the last of the counties needed to join the resolution has boarded the train.
"Finally the final county to execute the resolution, to sign on to the electronic version of the resolution was Prairie county and that was on Monday," Strohmaier said,
Powell County was the last county to adopt the resolution on November 18th.
Strohmaier said the Empire Builder in Montana, brings up to 40 million dollars of economic benefits to the state annually.
He said he thinks that adding additional passenger rail service will bring in even more.
"The goal of restoring passenger rail service in Southern Montana is meant to add to and enhance, not take away from the Empire Builder. We see that as continuing on," Strohmaier said.
The joint resolution creates an institutional and governance structure needed to move forward with the initiative.
The next step is for each county to appoint a board member for the authority.
"We will pull together the board members, hopefully sometime in December. We'll start the process of adopting a charter or bi-laws and then do some initial strategic planning as far as what the next steps of the Authority will be," he said.
Strohmaier said that realistically, it could be five years before passengers can start traveling, but added that there's an even bigger picture to remember.
"This initiative has demonstrated that it is possible to work across and outside of our typical jurisdiction lines to accomplish something bigger, that we could not have accomplished individually so, all aboard Montana," he said.
If you feel strongly about this initiative, Strohmaier encourages you to reach out to the State's senators and representatives to let them know how you feel.