UPDATE: 7:05 a.m.

All lanes have reopened on Toole Avenue, according to an alert on behalf of the Missoula Police Department.

UPDATE 5:19 -

Per an email from Missoula 911- traffic is not allowed to travel on Toole ave between Burton and Scott due to an incident.

They ask that people in the area not call 911 regarding this page.

MISSOULA, MT- A SWAT standoff has been reported in Missoula.

It’s been reported in the area of Hawthorne and Toole Ave.

Multiple neighbors in the area tell Nonstop Local Missoula that they’ve been advised to stay away from the windows.

Neighbors also add that police are blocking Hawthorne and Toole Ave.

We have reached out to Missoula Police multiple times and they have not responded to questions pertaining to this incident.

---this is a breaking news story and developments will be added