Listen up commuters, starting next week Reserve Street in Missoula will be getting a five mile face lift.
Crews will break ground Monday on Reserve Street to start resurfacing.
Construction will start by rehabilitating the concrete on the northbound and southbound outside lanes of Reserve, from the intersection of reserve and Brooks Street to the I-90 interchange.
Even with construction starting next week, drivers wont see construction workers most of the time. MDT says they will be handling this project a little differently by doing most of the work at night. Starting at 7 p.m. and going until 7 a.m.
"Knowing there is a lot more traffic during the day we are trying to reduce the impact on the public as much as possible," Missoula District Construction Manager John Schmidt said.
Drivers will see single lane closures, slower speed limits, and should expect delays of up to 15 minuets. But that's not all, on top of resurfacing five miles of reserve street they are also going to make intersections more ADA compliant.
Itll be a much better product and take reserve street and make it smoother and safer at the same time the same thing with the grant creek road intersection its about adding safety," Schmidt said.
Both off the road and on.
"Really we are trying to add capacity with an extra lane and a right turn lane for south bound traffic on grant creek road,"Schmidt said.
Crews are going to start the intersection of Mullan Road and Reserve and work their way north until they hit the interstate then circle back towards Brooks Street.
Even though MDT plans on having crews work at night, this area will still be considered a construction zone 24-hours a day. For the construction workers sake remember to drive safely and be alert to changing traffic patterns.