DRUMMOND- All schools in Granite County will be closed for at least two weeks beginning Wednesday, March 18.
School will not be in session on Monday, March 16 so staff can prepare and plan for a prolonged shutdown according to a release from Drummond Public Schools.
The release says there will be school on Tuesday, March 17 as long as there are no further changes or mandates from authorities. Students who are at school that day will have a normal school day and will be sent home with distance learning things Superintendent Christina Barbachano says
Wednesday will start the at least two-week closure of the schools.
If you are uncomfortable with sending your child or children to school you are asked to call the office and let them know how they can best serve you as well as get needed supplies and materials to your family for the possibility of remote learning.