MISSOULA -- The Garden City isn't a stranger to food trucks, but one bakery on wheels is the first of its kind in Montana.
Until recently, the words 'tasty' and gluten-free' didn't blend well, but when a family member was diagnosed with Celiac disease, business owner, Jennifer Shepherd had a mission to change that stigma.
Inside a bright purple truck, Shepherd and her husband cooked up french toast, quiche, cupcakes and more.
But, there's a twist; it's all gluten free with a guarantee of no cross contamination.
It's a passion that began after Shepherd said her family was hit with devastating news.
"About 15,16 years ago, my grandfather, he had Celiac which then led to Colon Cancer because it was never diagnosed in time," the owner of AJ's Café & Bakery said.
The struggle to find good tasting food seemed like an endless battle.
"You cannot tell an 80-year-old man [that] he can't have his morning oatmeal and his piece of toast; I mean the look on his face years ago was in disgust of what he had to eat," she said.
That's when she started learning how to cook gluten-free.
"The stigma is, 'everything gluten-free doesn't taste right' and I don't believe that anymore," she said.
Shepherd, who's now Celiac herself, has opened a food truck named with her Grandfather's initials, 'AJ.'
"I'm going to push those buttons and try to raise that bar. I believe that 'all the taste minus the gluten' is very important," Shepherd said.
"I just had a young girl show up this morning. She was just diagnosed Celiac and dairy free and her mom's like 'My daughter won't eat anything,' and it was the best thing in the world for me to provide to her what she can eat," Shepherd said. "I had to get out of the truck just so I could go watch her and ask her 'how was it?'"
Shepherd hopes to offer even more to the community through cooking classes, catering, meal prep programs and more.
Check out her website to learn where you can find her purple truck next.
Or, follow the Food Truck Locator on Instagram.